The Hockey News' Top 80 Players In The NHL: 60-51

As The Hockey News celebrates its 80th birthday, we're ranking the top 80 NHL players entering this season. In this file, we're focusing on players 60 through 51.
The Hockey News is celebrating its 80th birthday this year, and to mark the occasion, the publication’s writers and editors have compiled a ranking of the NHL’s top 80 players at the start of the 2026-27 regular season.
As we unveil our top-80 list, we’re releasing it in groups of 10, in reverse order, from 80th place to the top spot.
We kicked off the process with players 80 through 71. Then, we revealed players 70 through 61. And in this file, we’re revealing players 60 through 51. Let’s get started:
60. Evgeni Malkin, C, Pittsburgh Penguins
A decade ago, Malkin was a top-10 player. He’s done it all: Conn Smythe winner as Stanley Cup playoff MVP. Hart Trophy as regular-season MVP. And a three-time Cup winner.
But at age 40, Malkin has begun sliding down this ranking of elite players. In 2024-25, Malkin had only 16 goals and 50 points in 68 games, but he posted 19 goals and 61 points in 56 games for the Penguins last season.
So if he’s healthy, Malkin is an important contributor. But Father Time is undefeated, and we should expect Malkin to fall even lower in a 2027-28 ranking.
59. Brandon Hagel, LW, Tampa Bay Lightning
It took a little while for Hagel to adapt to hockey’s top league, but when he did – when he joined the Lightning in 2021-22 – Hagel really began to blossom. In his four full seasons with the Bolts, he’s produced at least 30 goals and 74 points three times, including the past two years.
He’s also been a Team Canada member at the 2026 Winter Olympics and the 4 Nations Face-Off. Hagel is now 28 years old and in his prime. He’ll remain high on this ranking for years to come.
58. Alex DeBrincat, RW, Detroit Red Wings
Red Wings star winger DeBrincat embodies an elite sniper. He has pinpoint accuracy with the puck; his soft hands make him a play-finisher, and he’s evolved into one of the NHL’s best point producers.
In three of the past five seasons, DeBrincat has scored at least 39 goals and put up at least 67 points. He’s not going to overwhelm you with physicality. Instead, he’ll skate circles around you and use his nose for the net to complete scoring plays.
57. Artemi Panarin, LW, Los Angeles Kings
Since he arrived on the NHL scene in 2015, Panarin has shown he’s a special player. He's reached the 30-goal plateau five times, and he’s averaged at least 70 points over 10 NHL seasons.
He’s now an integral part of the Kings, but at 34 years old, his best years are almost certainly behind him. But Panarin can still create plays and finish them. At the end of the day, Panarin will be one of the best players of his generation, but he’s no longer near the top of the mountain.
56. Juraj Slafkovsky, LW, Montreal Canadiens
As a high draft pick by the Canadiens, Slafkovsky had all sorts of pressure to be a needle-mover. Over three-and-a-half NHL seasons, the 22-year-old has grown his game significantly, and in 2025-26, Slafkovsky put up 30 goals and 73 points in 82 games.
Slafkovsky’s star is still rising, and Montreal fans and Habs management are thrilled with his development. He’ll be a very talented player for the foreseeable future, and the Canadiens will benefit as Slafkovsky proves he’s an elite contributor.
55. Dylan Guenther, RW, Utah Mammoth
When he was selected ninth overall in 2021, Guenther had high expectations to live up to, and although the 22-year-old bounced up and down through the NHL, AHL, and WHL, he turned a corner in 2024-25, when he scored 27 goals and put up 60 points.
Last season, Guenther improved considerably, posting 40 goals and 73 points. Guenther may hide in Utah's relative calm, but the Mammoth know how important he is to their blueprint for success. Guenther’s star is rising, and he’s going to power Utah forward.
54. Cutter Gauthier, LW, Anaheim Ducks
Gauthier had a terrific collegiate career at Boston College, but he quickly showed he could be an NHL difference-maker right out of the gate, posting 20 goals and 44 points in his rookie season of 2024-25.
Last year, the 22-year-old took it to another level, scoring 41 goals and putting up 69 points. The sky is the limit for Gauthier, and as he and his teammates develop, the Ducks will be a team to be reckoned with. Gauthier is projected to be one of the game’s top young wingers.
53. Adrian Kempe, RW, Los Angeles Kings
Since 2021, Kempe has been the Kings’ most reliable source of offense. In four of the past five seasons, he’s posted at least 35 goals and 67 points – and in the past three years, Kempe has put up at least 37 assists and 73 points.
That’s the type of consistency teams crave, and Kempe has been delivering it. The 30-year-old has plenty of great hockey left, but he’s never played playoff hockey beyond the first round, and that will go a long way toward pushing him higher on this list.
52. Brady Tkachuk, LW, Florida Panthers
Tkachuk lost many Ottawa Senators fans when he engineered his way out of town and joined the Panthers via a trade. Regardless of what you think of the 27-year-old, you can’t deny that he’s a Grade-A player and ferocious competitor.
While Tkachuk’s offensive numbers have taken a hit over the past two years, falling to 22 goals and 59 points last season, he’ll now be playing on a Panthers team that’s better, stronger, and more experienced.
Tkachuk ultimately will be judged by his post-season play, but no one should bet against him thriving when games matter most.
51. Igor Shesterkin, G, New York Rangers
As a Vezina Trophy winner, the 30-year-old Shesterkin doesn’t need to prove anything to anyone – although he might have something to prove in the playoffs.
But if you examine Shesterkin’s career numbers, you’ll see his consistency is outstanding. He’s never had a save percentage lower than .905, and in six of his seven seasons with the Rangers, Shesterkin’s SP was never lower than .912. Now, Shesterkin didn’t dominate last season as he did in previous years. But if he gets back to being a brick wall, Shesterkin can rise higher on future editions of this list.
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