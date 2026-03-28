Rangers Inclined To Keep Dylan Garand Around As he Auditions For Potential Future Role

“I thought he looked really solid in there, and that's the second game in a row I felt that way so,” Mike Sullivan said of Garand. “It's two really good starts for him and I'm happy for him because I know how hard he's worked to get to this point. It's great for our team, it's great for our organization... The feeling I've gotten behind the bench in the two starts that he's had is that he's completely in control and he has good composure in there.”