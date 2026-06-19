Rangers Land Carson Carels With No. 5 Pick In Prominent Mock Draft

In The Athletic’s recent NHL mock draft, senior NHL prospects writer Corey Pronman had the New York Rangers selecting defenseman Carson Carels with the No. 5 overall pick.
Carels is coming off of a season with the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League, in which he recorded 20 goals, 53 assists, and 73 points in 58 games.
The 17-year-old defenseman is committed to playing NCAA hockey this upcoming season for the University of North Dakota.
Ranked third among all North American skaters in the NHL Central Scouting Rankings, Carels is known as a defenseman who plays a strong two-way game, capable of producing offense while also playing a shutdown role against the opposition's best forwards.
“Carels is a unique all-around defenseman who has offensive talent and brings a physical element while playing sound defensively,” via NHL Central Scouting. “He can play big minutes and is deployed in all situations with the ability to run a power play.
“An excellent puck transporter and distributor who drives offence and shows some elite offensive skill. He skates very well with excellent mobility and agility and can defend with speed. A potential top-pairing defenseman.”
In Pronman’s latest mock draft, Carels is the second defenseman off the board, with Chase Reid being slotted to be selected by the Chicago Blackhawks at the No. 4 overall pick.
Standing at 6-foot-2, 198 pounds, some scouts described Carels as the most physical defenseman when compared to some of the top blueliners in the draft class, according to The Athletic’s Vincent Mercogliano.
During his time in the WHL, Cougars head coach Brad Lauer relied heavily on Carels, who led the league in ice time, averaging 27:39 minutes per game.
Other defensemen the Rangers could look to draft with the No.5 pick include Alberts Šmits and Keaton Verhoeff.