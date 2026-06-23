Rangers Linked To Three Prospects With No. 5 Pick While Trading Down Reportedly On The Table

The 17-year-old defenseman is coming off a season with the University of North Dakota, in which he posted 17 points through his first 22 collegiate games, but he had only three assists in his final 14 games.
Carels, a 6-foot-2, 198-pound defenseman, ranked third among all North American skaters in the NHL Central Scouting Rankings.
The 17-year-old defenseman is coming off a season with the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League, in which he recorded 20 goals, 53 assists, and 73 points in 58 games.
Despite some speculation regarding the Rangers’ interest in center Viggo Björck, Wheeler reports that he hasn’t gotten any indication that they’re going to be the team to take Björck.
There has also been talk of the Rangers moving back from the fifth overall pick, according to Wheeler, although it’s unclear exactly what the team would be seeking in return if they were to move down.