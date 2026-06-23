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Rangers Linked To Three Prospects With No. 5 Pick While Trading Down Reportedly On The Table

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Remy Mastey
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With the 2026 NHL Draft just a few days away, there appears to be more clarity regarding three prospects the New York Rangers could look to target at the fifth overall pick. 

According to Scott Wheeler of The Athletic, three prospects the Rangers are linked to are defensemen Alberts Šmits, Carson Carels, and Keaton Verhoeff.

Šmits, a 6-foot-3, 209-pound defenseman, is the No. 2-ranked international skater per NHL Central Scouting.

The 18-year-old defenseman was the youngest player at the 2026 Winter Olympics, representing Latvia and recording two assists in four games while averaging 18:44 minutes per game.

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In 38 games for Jukurit in Liiga, Finland's top league, Šmits recorded six goals, seven assists, and 13 points.

Verhoeff, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound defenseman, was placed No. 4 on NHL Central Scouting's rankings of North American Skaters. 

The 17-year-old defenseman is coming off a season with the University of North Dakota, in which he posted 17 points through his first 22 collegiate games, but he had only three assists in his final 14 games.

Carels, a 6-foot-2, 198-pound defenseman, ranked third among all North American skaters in the NHL Central Scouting Rankings.

The 17-year-old defenseman is coming off a season with the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League, in which he recorded 20 goals, 53 assists, and 73 points in 58 games.

Despite some speculation regarding the Rangers’ interest in center Viggo Björck, Wheeler reports that he hasn’t gotten any indication that they’re going to be the team to take Björck. 

There has also been talk of the Rangers moving back from the fifth overall pick, according to Wheeler, although it’s unclear exactly what the team would be seeking in return if they were to move down.

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