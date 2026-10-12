Rangers Looking To Unlock Pavel Dorofeyev's Scoring Potential With New Line Change

New York Rangers
625 Members•4,958 Posts
Oct 12, 2026 6:15 PMPublished Oct 12, 2026 6:15 PM
Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The New York Rangers’ offense has looked much improved through the first seven games of the season, but the last thing left to do is unlock Pavel Dorofeyev.
During the offseason, the Rangers went out and acquired Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights and signed him to a seven-year, $77 million contract, with the hopes of adding an elite goalscorer.
Through his two previous seasons in Vegas, Dorofeyev scored 35 and 37 goals, respectively, as he was emerging into one of the more promising young goalscorers in the NHL.
Over his first seven games with the Rangers, the 25-year-old forward has just recorded one goal and three points, not being able to get going despite the team’s recent offensive success.
Dorofeyev may be snake-bitten right now, but he’s certainly generated chances, indicative of his team-leading 21 shots on net.
Throughout training camp and to kick off the season, Dorofeyev played on a line with J.T. Miller and Oliver Bjorkstrand/Tye Kartye.
That line struggled to score goals, but they were matched up against the opposing team’s top lines at certain points, and Mike Sullivan praised the way they were able to generate offense.
“J.T. 's line analytically was strong,” Sullivan said. “They just weren’t scoring goals, but they were generating offense.”
In an effort to try and unlock Dorofeyev’s scoring potential, Mike Sullivan put him on a line with Mika Zibanejad and Gabe Perreault, two players who are known for their playmaking abilities.
“Both Mika and Gabe have the ability to see the ice well, and if they get him the puck, potentially he can score goals for us,” Sullivan said.
In his first game playing with Perreault and Zibanejad on Sunday night against the Vancouver Canucks, Dorofeyev took two shots on net, but he failed to record a point.
Dorofeyev also specializes on the power play, with his shot from the flank proving to be one of the most lethal in the NHL, which was directly shown during the 2025-26 season, as he scored 20 power-play goals, ranking him second in the league, only behind Wyatt Johnston.
However, Dorofeyev hasn’t scored a power-play goal for the Rangers, and Sullivan opened the third period of Sunday night’s game with Gabe Perreault on the first power-play unit in place of Dorofeyev.
“I thought Pav was fighting it a little bit, and sometimes players have those nights,” Sullivan said of his decision to take Dorofeyev off the first power-play unit to start the third period against the Canucks. “We thought we'd make a little tweak and see if we could get it going a little bit. Obviously, Gabe was a part of the goal, so we were happy about that. But it was just situationally based on how we thought guys were going throughout the course of the night.”
All elite goalscorers go through hot and cold stretches, and for Dorofeyev, he is just in the midst of a cold stretch.
Sometimes it just takes one puck to go in the net for the floodgates to open, and in Dorofeyev’s case, that might be all he needs to get going.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy