Rangers Looking To Unlock Pavel Dorofeyev's Scoring Potential With New Line Change

“I thought Pav was fighting it a little bit, and sometimes players have those nights,” Sullivan said of his decision to take Dorofeyev off the first power-play unit to start the third period against the Canucks. “We thought we'd make a little tweak and see if we could get it going a little bit. Obviously, Gabe was a part of the goal, so we were happy about that. But it was just situationally based on how we thought guys were going throughout the course of the night.”