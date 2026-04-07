Rangers Mailbag: Questions And Beefs

MAILBAG: This communique from Rangers Fan In Florida – Sir Al Greenberg – points an accusatory finger at Artemi Panarin:
"Interestingly," says Greenberg, `'the Rangers' late season – and commendable – victory rush coincides with the trading of Breadman Panarin. Considering Artemi's importance to the team, his plus-minus mark of MINUS - 16 hurt the Blueshirts."
Perhaps more than we ever imagined.
Like The Maven, Sir Alan questions aspects of GM Chris Drury's "Retooling" or whatever you choose to call the full-speed ahead youth movement.
"They have a heck of a prospect in (left wing) Adam Sýkora but I'm baffled by the fact that they let him rot in Hartford when he could have flourished in New York. Same with Gabe Perreault, Jaroslav Chmelař and Noah Laba."
Thanks for the "heads-up" Brother Greenberg, too bad you weren't in the general manager's chair; this team could have made the playoffs!