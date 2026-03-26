Rangers Officially Eliminated From Playoff Contention After Loss To Maple Leafs

The New York Rangers have officially been eliminated from playoff contention after their 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night.
The big storyline going into this matchup was the call-up of Adam Sýkora.
One day after being called up by the Rangers, Sýkora made his NHL debut in Toronto, and Mike Sullivan gave him a substantial role as he played on a line alongside Will Cuylle and Vincent Trocheck.
Sýkora recorded 13:33 minutes while taking three shots on net. His energy throughout the night was prevalent to the watchful eye, specifically when it came to his relentless puck-pursuit game and ability to create plays through his speed.
"I thought he was great,” Sullivan said of Sýkora. “I thought he played really well. His speed was evident. He made a couple of nice wall plays. Didn't panic with the puck. He made good decisions at the lines. Didn't force things that weren't there. I thought he made an impact. I thought he had a really good game."
This night was a long time coming for the 21-year-old forward, who was selected by the Rangers in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft and has spent the last three seasons playing in the American Hockey League for the Hartford Wolf Pack.
“I just enjoyed it in the moment,” Sýkora said, “It was like a pretty good feeling. I’m super grateful again for the opportunity… First couple of shifts I was kind of nervous, but then I just try to be in the moment, enjoy, play simple. I felt like I did a good job as the game went.”
From recording 10 shots in their 2-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Monday night, the Rangers came out with a lot more fire in Toronto and actually posted a season-high 43 shots on net.
It was a game in which the Rangers felt they deserved better, but Igor Shesterkin had a rare lackluster performance, giving up four goals on just 18 shots.
“Definitely the opposite of last game,” J.T. Miller said. “We outplayed them for pretty much the entire game. We shot the puck a lot more, had a more direct mentality, skated more. We played a good game. One of those games where they were more opportunistic than we were, but yeah, (you) can sleep whenever you play like that.”
Ultimately, the Rangers’ effort in Toronto does not change the difficult reality they find themselves in.
Despite essentially being eliminated from the playoffs for weeks now, Wednesday night’s loss put a dagger in what has been a dreadful season for the Blueshirts.
The Rangers had hoped to flip the script from their failures of the 2024-25 campaign by hiring Mike Sullivan to be the team’s head coach and signing Vladislav Gavrikov.
Out of the gate to start the season, the Rangers’ inconsistencies were fully apparent, and the season went south in January when both Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin missed a significant chunk of time with injuries, resulting in the team plummeting down the Eastern Conference standings.
Chris Drury’s letter to fans issued on Jan. 16 outlining the Rangers’ plan to “retool” the roster put their underachievement into more perspective.
From the moment the letter was issued up until now, the Rangers have made a slew of trades and attempted to restore a sense of purpose, but there has been really very little to play for.
“I don’t think anybody would have thought we’d be where we are right now, eliminated with this many games left,” Miller said. “Obviously, we failed in reaching our goal this year.”
There are still 10 games to go before the Rangers can pack their bags for what will be a long summer, and all Sullivan can do is try to build some sort of positive momentum into next year and push his team to the finish line to close out this tumultuous season.
“Nobody is thrilled with where we are at,” Sullivan said. “We're doing everything we can to try to instill a certain standard here that we can build on moving forward.”