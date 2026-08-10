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Rangers One Of Teams Linked To Patrik Laine Since The Start Of Free Agency

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Remy Mastey
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One free agent that remains an intriguing addition for the New York Rangers is Patrik Laine. 

Herb Zurkowsky of the Montreal Gazette pointed out that Laine has been linked to the New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Philadelphia Flyers. 

Since recording 44 goals in his second NHL season with the Winnipeg Jets, Laine has dealt with numerous injuries that have clouded the rest of his career to date.

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The 2016 second overall pick has now played for three different teams: the Jets, the Columbus Blue Jackets, and most recently, the Montreal Canadiens, as he’s coming off a four-year, $38.4 million contract. 

Now, Laine will likely be forced to sign a one-year, prove-it contract after playing in just five games for the Montreal Canadiens this past season. 

Despite his lengthy injury history and decrease in production over the years, the 28-year-old forward still holds intrigue on the open market due to his goal-scoring abilities. 

It was just two seasons ago when Laine scored 20 goals in 52 games and led the Habs with 15 power-play goals.

According to Vincent Mercogliano of The Athletic, Drury remains on the prowl for a forward to bring in before training camp begins, so Laine may be on the Rangers’ radar.

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