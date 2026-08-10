Rangers One Of Teams Linked To Patrik Laine Since The Start Of Free Agency

The 2016 second overall pick has now played for three different teams: the Jets, the Columbus Blue Jackets, and most recently, the Montreal Canadiens, as he’s coming off a four-year, $38.4 million contract.
Now, Laine will likely be forced to sign a one-year, prove-it contract after playing in just five games for the Montreal Canadiens this past season.
Despite his lengthy injury history and decrease in production over the years, the 28-year-old forward still holds intrigue on the open market due to his goal-scoring abilities.
It was just two seasons ago when Laine scored 20 goals in 52 games and led the Habs with 15 power-play goals.