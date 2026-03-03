Logo
New York Rangers
Powered by Roundtable
Rangers Place J.T. Miller On Injured Reserve cover image

Rangers Place J.T. Miller On Injured Reserve

Remy Mastey
3h
Partner
525Members·4,473Posts
Rmastey@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
&nbsp;Brad Penner-Imagn Images&nbsp;Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers have placed J.T. Miller on injured reserve due to an upper-body injury. 

In a corresponding move, the Rangers have recalled Jaroslav Chmelar and Juuso Parssinen from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.

Brendan Brisson and Scott Morrow were also sent back down to the AHL in these slew of moves. 

Miller played the entirety of the Rangers’ Monday night game against the Columbus Blue Jackets and addressed the media. It’s unclear when or how Miller sustained this injury.

However, he was hit in the head with a puck in the third period, which could have led to him landing on injured reserve. 

There was a lot of noise surrounding Adam Fox’s comments last week regarding his future with the New York Rangers.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.comAdam Fox Feels ‘Kind Of The Same’ Regarding Future With Rangers There was a lot of noise surrounding Adam Fox’s comments last week regarding his future with the New York Rangers.&nbsp;

This is the second time this season Miller has landed on injured reserve, but his current injury is reportedly unrelated to the one he was dealing with previously. 

The 32-year-old forward has recorded 14 goals, 24 assists, and 38 points in 51 games while averaging 20:39 minutes. 

Latest News