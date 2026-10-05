Rangers Place Matthew Robertson On Waivers After Šmits' Emergence And Veleno Injury

Oct 5, 2026 11:18 PMPublished Oct 5, 2026 11:18 PM
Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The New York Rangers have placed Matthew Robertson on waivers.
Robertson was held out of practice on Monday due to roster management reasons, as it was quickly revealed that he was waived by the team.
Selected in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft by the Blueshirts, Robertson spent multiple seasons playing in the American Hockey League for the Hartford Wolf Pack before finally getting his NHL chance during the 2025-26 season.
The 25-year-old played in 72 games for the Rangers last season, as he finally seemed to cave out a consistent role.
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However, 2026 fifth-overall pick Alberts Šmits stood out throughout training camp and took over Robertson’s position as the Rangers’ third-pair left-handed defensemen.
Robertson made the Rangers’ opening-night roster out of training camp, but he has been scratched for all four of New York’s games to kick off the 2026-27 campaign.
With Robertson waived, it’s safe to say that the Rangers have confidence continuing to use Šmits moving forward and he’ll remain in the NHL barring any major regression in his play.
Joe Veleno also suffered a lower-body injury during the Rangers’ Sunday night game against the Utah Mammoth, which may have led to Robertson’s waiving since Veleno’s availability is in jeopardy and the Blueshirts only have three active centers on the roster.