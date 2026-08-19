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Rangers Re-Sign Scott Morrow To One-Year Contract Extension

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Remy Mastey
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The New York Rangers have re-signed defenseman Scott Morrow to a one-year contract extension. 

It’s a two-way contract worth $850,000 at the NHL level and $125,000 at the American Hockey League level.

The Rangers acquired Morrow from the Carolina Hurricanes last summer as part of the K’Andre Miller sign-and-trade package. 

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Despite coming into the 2025-26 season with some promise and expectations, the 23-year-old defenseman was unable to carve out a consistent role with the Rangers, bouncing between the NHL and the American Hockey League.

Morrow played in 29 NHL games this past season, recording six points while averaging 15:40 minutes. 

In 34 games with the Wolf Pack, Morrow tallied five goals, 14 assists, and 19 points. 

With the additions of Sean Durzi and Marcus Pettersson, as well as the re-signing of Braden Schneider and the emergence of Matthew Robertson, it will be an uphill battle for Morrow to carve out a roster spot with the Rangers out of training camp. 

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