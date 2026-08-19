Rangers Re-Sign Scott Morrow To One-Year Contract Extension

Despite coming into the 2025-26 season with some promise and expectations, the 23-year-old defenseman was unable to carve out a consistent role with the Rangers, bouncing between the NHL and the American Hockey League.
Morrow played in 29 NHL games this past season, recording six points while averaging 15:40 minutes.
In 34 games with the Wolf Pack, Morrow tallied five goals, 14 assists, and 19 points.
With the additions of Sean Durzi and Marcus Pettersson, as well as the re-signing of Braden Schneider and the emergence of Matthew Robertson, it will be an uphill battle for Morrow to carve out a roster spot with the Rangers out of training camp.