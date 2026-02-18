Rangers: Reading Corner: Two Of The Best Books During The Olympic Break

Being engrossed in Olympic hockey at Milano, we also can get a sideline hockey kick or three or four or more via books about the Rangers.
Here are two of the Mave's Faves:
1. WHEN THE RANGERS WERE YOUNG: By Frank Boucher with Trent Frayne. This is The Maven's favorite for many reasons, starting with the fact that it's one easy, fun read. Boucher remains one of the most important figures in Blueshirt history and the fact that his banner isn't hung from the rafters is a shame.
Working with Boucher, Frayne opens with the beginnings of Frank's hockey life in a large, hockey-loving Ottawa community. It leads to "Boosh" turning pro in Vancouver before signing on with the original 1926-27 Rangers and the formation of the fabulous Bread Line comprising the Cook Brothers – Bill and Bun – with Frank; good for Stanley Cups in 1928 and 1933.
Many fabulous characters are featured including Cecil Dillon, Alex Shibicky, Ching Johnson and Davey Kell
Boucher's NHL coaching start in 1939-40 led to Cup III and into the desperate, roster-ruined World War II years which led to Frank becoming manager as well.
CONCLUSION: It's a gem with everything you need to know through Frank's sad departure from the Franchise in the summer of 1955.
2. THE PATRICKS – HOCKEY'S ROYAL FAMILY: By Eric Whitehead. No Rangers history ever could be complete without an in-depth look at the Patrick Clan. This includes Lester, who became the team patriarch; his non-Ranger – yet very important – brother Frank, along with Lester's sons, Lynn and Murray; alias Muzz.
Although the Rangers original franchise was developed by Conn Smythe, it was Lester who took it over before the 1926-17 season began. Known as "The Silver Fox," Lester was the producer-director of the first two championship teams before turning the coaching reins over to Boucher in 1939.
Overcoming stiff "nepotism" media pressure, Lester signed son Lynn in 1934. He would become of the NHL's best left wings and three years later, kid brother Muzz joined the family team as a tough but savvy defenseman.
The brothers were chief protagonists as the rebuilt Rangers won the Stanley Cup in 1940 and followed with a first place finish in 1942. Both Lynn and Muzz enlisted in the U.S. Army and remained on active duty until the cease of hostilities.
Unfortunately, neither of the pair was in shape to excel in the pre-war NHL but they both figured prominently in the coaching and managing levels.
One of Canada's foremost hockey writers, Whitehead doesn't miss a trick nor a good anecdote – of which there are many – including the Lester Patrick-Frank Boucher feud after World War II!
(MORE FAVORITE RANGERS BOOKS TOMORROW)