Rangers Recall Brennan Othmann At Heels Of Astonishing Loss To Bruins

The New York Rangers have recalled Brennan Othmann from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.
In a corresponding move, the Rangers assigned Anton Blidh back to the Wolf Pack.
This call-up comes at the heels of the Rangers’ 10-2 loss to the Boston Bruins, which may have played a part in this move.
While Othmann has been called up a couple of times since the start of the 2025-26 campaign, he has only played six games for the Rangers, failing to record a point.
It’s been a difficult few months for Othmann, whose name has been the subject of trade rumors. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Oct. 16 that the Rangers are open to the idea of trading Othmann.
“I can’t really focus on that stuff,” Othmann said about the trade rumors in October. “That stuff is really all online, and I don’t know what’s true. I don’t know what’s false. I’ve just been super focused with Hartford and trying to get back up here.
“I mean, it’s no secret. A couple of the guys in Hartford were asking me and telling me about it, but I honestly was just playing hockey and taking each day, day-by-day. Keep moving forward and focusing on getting back here and playing at the NHL level at some point this year. I think I did a good job with it.”
In 23 AHL games this season, Othmann has posted six goals, eight assists, and 14 points.
It’s unclear if the 23-year-old forward will slot into the Rangers’ lineup for their Monday night matchup against the Seattle Kraken.