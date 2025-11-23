Rangers Recall Brett Berard And Dylan Garand Amid A Slew Of Injuries

The New York Rangers have recalled Brett Berard and Dylan Garand from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.

In a corresponding move, the Rangers placed Will Borgen on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 18 and sent Scott Morrow back down to the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Jonathan Quick was banged up after a collision with Michael Carcone in the third period of the Rangers' 3-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth, which explains the call-up of Garand.

In 11 games with the Wolf Pack this season, Garand has posted a 3-6-2 record, .897 save percentage, and 2.96 goals against average.

Mike Sullivan Not Pleased With Rangers' Lack Of Energy In Loss To Mammoth

Three games and three losses for the New York <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers/">Rangers</a> on their most recent road trip.

J.T. Miller missed New York’s last game with an upper-body injury, and the Rangers’ decision to call up Berard could be an indication of Miller’s injury status.

Berard has recorded two goals, seven assists, and nine points in 17 games for the Wolf Pack.