Rangers Recall Dylan Garand With Goalies Reportedly ‘A Little Banged Up’

James Guillory-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/97f3fb07-2b77-4702-a6f7-4c8d29949525.jpeg]\nJames Guillory-Imagn Images\n\nThe New York Rangers [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers] recalled\ngoaltender Dylan Garand from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey\nLeague on Friday. \n\nThis call-up comes as the Rangers are reportedly “a little banged up in goal”\nand with a lot of games coming up, they wanted to have numbers at the position\njust in case.\n\nGarand, the Rangers’ top goaltending prospect, was called up earlier in the\nseason during Jonathan Quick’s four-game stint on injured reserve, but he did\nnot play in a game. \n\nThe Rangers opted to call up Spencer Martin instead of Garand in the wake of\nIgor Shesterkin’s time on injured reserve, when he missed a total of 13 games.\n\nWith the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL this season, Garand has posted a 16-15-2\nrecord, .896 save percentage, and 2.83 goals against average. \n\nIt’s unclear if either Shesterkin or Quick will miss any time or to what extent\nthey are currently banged up.