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Rangers Recall Dylan Garand With Goalies Reportedly ‘A Little Banged Up’ cover image

Rangers Recall Dylan Garand With Goalies Reportedly ‘A Little Banged Up’

Remy Mastey
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The New York Rangers recalled goaltender Dylan Garand from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League on Friday. 

This call-up comes as the Rangers are reportedly “a little banged up in goal” and with a lot of games coming up, they wanted to have numbers at the position just in case.

Garand, the Rangers’ top goaltending prospect, was called up earlier in the season during Jonathan Quick’s four-game stint on injured reserve, but he did not play in a game. 

The Rangers opted to call up Spencer Martin instead of Garand in the wake of Igor Shesterkin’s time on injured reserve, when he missed a total of 13 games.

With the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL this season, Garand has posted a 16-15-2 record, .896 save percentage, and 2.83 goals against average. 

It’s unclear if either Shesterkin or Quick will miss any time or to what extent they are currently banged up.

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