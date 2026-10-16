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Rangers Recall Taylor Raddysh While Sending Jaroslav Chmelař Down To AHL

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Remy Mastey
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Oct 16, 2026 5:47 PM
 Stan Szeto-Imagn Images Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers have recalled Taylor Raddysh from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and, in a corresponding move, have sent Jaroslav Chmelař down.

Raddysh signed a two-year, $3 million contract with the Rangers during the 2025 offseason and played 68 games, recording nine goals, 10 assists, and 19 points while averaging 11:51 minutes.

The veteran forward was waived before the start of the season and cleared waivers, as he started the year playing in the AHL.

Despite being waiver-exempt, the Rangers decided to keep Chmelař on the opening-night roster.

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Chmelař’s strong 28-game audition last season and impressive training camp helped him earn a spot on the Rangers’ roster.

“If that doesn't give you confidence, probably nothing will,” Chmelař said on making the Rangers’ opening-night roster. “I’m feeling way more comfortable in every situation.”

The 23-year-old has played in seven games to kick off the 2026-27 campaign, slotting onto the team’s fourth line.

However, he’s only been averaging 8:15 minutes per game in a limited role, and now he’ll get the opportunity to play an expanded role with the Wolf Pack.

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