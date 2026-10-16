Rangers Recall Taylor Raddysh While Sending Jaroslav Chmelař Down To AHL

Stan Szeto-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/38b2734c-11be-4c34-a5ce-05b4a63f1e90.jpeg]\n Stan Szeto-Imagn Images\n\nThe New York Rangers [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers] have\nrecalled Taylor Raddysh from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey\nLeague and, in a corresponding move, have sent Jaroslav Chmelař down.\n\nRaddysh signed a two-year, $3 million contract with the Rangers during the 2025\noffseason and played 68 games, recording nine goals, 10 assists, and 19 points\nwhile averaging 11:51 minutes.\n\nThe veteran forward was waived before the start of the season and cleared\nwaivers, as he started the year playing in the AHL.\n\nDespite being waiver-exempt, the Rangers decided to keep Chmelař on the\nopening-night roster.\n\nChmelař’s strong 28-game audition last season and impressive training camp\nhelped him earn a spot on the Rangers’ roster.\n\n“If that doesn't give you confidence, probably nothing will,” Chmelař said on\nmaking the Rangers’ opening-night roster. “I’m feeling way more comfortable in\nevery situation.”\n\nThe 23-year-old has played in seven games to kick off the 2026-27 campaign,\nslotting onto the team’s fourth line.\n\nHowever, he’s only been averaging 8:15 minutes per game in a limited role, and\nnow he’ll get the opportunity to play an expanded role with the Wolf Pack.