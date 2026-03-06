Logo
New York Rangers
Rangers Reportedly Trade Sam Carrick To Sabres

Remy Mastey
10h
Updated at Mar 6, 2026, 05:59
Brad Penner-Imagn ImagesBrad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers have reportedly traded Sam Carrick to the Buffalo Sabres, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

This comes after the Rangers scratched Carrick out of the lineup due to roster management on Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. 

In return for Carrick, the Rangers received a 2026 third and sixth-round pick. 

The Rangers signed Carrick to a three-year, $3 million contract in the summer of 2024. 

Despite playing a limited bottom-six role, Carrick has been able to etch his mark with the team, largely due to his physical style of play and the way he’s stepped up as an enforcer.

In 140 games with the Rangers, the 34-year-old forward has recorded 10 goals, 20 assists, and 30 points, while averaging 11:17 minutes.

