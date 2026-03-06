Rangers Reportedly Trade Sam Carrick To Sabres

Brad Penner-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/332d4ca0-41e9-404b-8db2-2a217e34e4c8.jpeg]\nBrad Penner-Imagn Images\n\nThe New York Rangers [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers] have\nreportedly traded Sam Carrick to the Buffalo Sabres, according to Sportsnet’s\nElliotte Friedman.\n\nThis comes after the Rangers scratched Carrick out of the lineup due to roster\nmanagement on Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. \n\nIn return for Carrick, the Rangers received a 2026 third and sixth-round pick. \n\nThe Rangers signed Carrick to a three-year, $3 million contract in the summer of\n2024. \n\nDespite playing a limited bottom-six role, Carrick has been able to etch his\nmark with the team, largely due to his physical style of play and the way he’s\nstepped up as an enforcer.\n\nIn 140 games with the Rangers, the 34-year-old forward has recorded 10 goals, 20\nassists, and 30 points, while averaging 11:17 minutes.