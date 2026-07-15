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Rangers' Season And Home Opener Revealed

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Remy Mastey
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The first two games of the New York Rangers’ 2026-27 campaign have been revealed. 

The Rangers will open the season on Sept. 29 at T.D. Garden to face off against the Boston Bruins, will be broadcast on ESPN at 8 p.m. 

On Oct. 1, the Rangers will host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden for their home opener. 

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The rest of the NHL schedule is set to be released on Thursday. 

The Blueshirts will participate in four preseason games from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25 against the New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils. 

This upcoming season will feature 84 regular season games for the first time after the NHL and NHL Players Association agreed to these terms in the four-year CBA extension.

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