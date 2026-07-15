Rangers' Season And Home Opener Revealed

Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/ed142f53-c37b-4c88-9c7b-195f6ef22e82.jpeg]\nDennis Schneidler-Imagn Images\n\nThe first two games of the New York Rangers’ 2026-27 campaign have been\nrevealed. \n\nThe Rangers [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers/] will open the\nseason on Sept. 29 at T.D. Garden to face off against the Boston Bruins, will be\nbroadcast on ESPN at 8 p.m. \n\nOn Oct. 1, the Rangers will host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square\nGarden for their home opener. \n\nThe rest of the NHL schedule is set to be released on Thursday. \n\nThe Blueshirts will participate in four preseason games from Sept. 21 to Sept.\n25 against the New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils. \n\nThis upcoming season will feature 84 regular season games for the first time\nafter the NHL and NHL Players Association agreed to these terms in the four-year\nCBA extension.