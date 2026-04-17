Rangers Send Clear Message During Breakup Day Of Desire For Shortened Retool

“I'm not going to get into the timelines,” Chris Drury said on how close the Rangers are to becoming a playoff team. “I think we have a lot of good players. We have a lot of talented players. As we said in the letter, certainly wasn't good enough to that point and we're trying to retool and find some different ways to have success. I do like a lot of our pieces, and I'm excited to begin the offseason and take a deeper look at it and try and figure out how to be better.”