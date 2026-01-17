Rangers Send Defenseman Back To AHL

The Rangers have assigned Connor Mackey to Hartford, which could mean another blueliner is set to return for the NHL club.
The New York Rangers snapped their five-game losing streak with their 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 17. With this, the Rangers now have a 21-22-6 record on the season.
Now, after defeating the Flyers, the Rangers have made a roster move.
The Rangers have announced that they have assigned defenseman Connor Mackey to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack.
Mackey was called up to the Rangers' roster on Friday ahead of the club's contest against the Flyers. Now, just one day later, the left-shot defenseman is heading right back to the Wolf Pack's roster.
Mackey did not play during his brief call-up to the Rangers' roster and has yet to play a game for the NHL club this season. In 32 games with the Wolf Pack this season, he has posted two goals, seven points, and 54 penalty minutes.
While this is a small roster move for the Rangers, it could come with some good news. Mackey being sent down to the AHL likely indicates that blueliner Carson Soucy will be joining the Rangers for their upcoming California road trip. The veteran defenseman was not with the Rangers against the Flyers due to personal reasons.
In 44 games this season with the Rangers, Soucy has recorded three goals, eight points, 63 blocks, 68 hits, and a plus-5 rating. The 6-foot-4 defenseman is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA).