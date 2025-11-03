Rangers Send Down Brennan Othmann To AHL After Short Stint

The New York Rangers have sent Brennan Othmann to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and have recalled Jaroslav Chmelar.

After failing to make the Rangers’ opening-night roster, Othmann was given another opportunity to prove himself at the NHL level, as the Rangers called him up from the AHL to open up their four-game road trip.

However, Othmann played in just one game against the Calgary Flames before being scratched out of the lineup for the remaining three matchups.

Mike Sullivan outlined what he still wants to see from Othmann.

“This is the conversation that him and I have had throughout the course of training camp, before training camp started,” Sullivan said. “I sat with him after the Lehigh Valley, the rookie games, and trying to define for him what the expectation is, and how we could potentially earn a roster spot. And I think the most important element of it is just attention to detail, reliability, knowing your job, doing your job, play away from the puck.

“That was where his focus, I think, needed to be. We're looking for that element as an important aspect of him earning a roster spot. In the game the other night, there were some good things that he did. There were also some moments where attention to detail could have helped us keep the puck out of the net and things of that nature. We'll continue to work with Otter with respect to those details and what those mean.”

Meanwhile, Chmelar has played nine games for the Wolf Pack this season, recording two goals, three assists, and five points.