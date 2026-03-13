Rangers Sign Brody Lamb To Entry-Level Contract

Mark Stewart / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/e0e482a0-5809-4b0f-84b6-b906ff948444.jpeg]\nMark Stewart / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK\n\nProspect Brody Lamb signed his two-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers\non Thursday.\n\nLamb just finished up his season with the University of Minnesota, where he\nserved as the team’s captain, and recorded 14 goals, 16 assists, and 30 points\nin 35 games.\n\nThe Rangers selected Lamb with the 104th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. \n\nOver 152 collegiate games for Minnesota in four total seasons, Lamb tallied 47\ngoals, 44 assists, and 91 points. \n\nThe 22-year-old forward will report to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American\nHockey League this weekend on an amateur tryout.\n\nLamb’s entry-level contract won’t officially start until next season.