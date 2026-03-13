Logo
Rangers Sign Brody Lamb To Entry-Level Contract

Mark Stewart / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Prospect Brody Lamb signed his two-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers on Thursday.

Lamb just finished up his season with the University of Minnesota, where he served as the team’s captain, and recorded 14 goals, 16 assists, and 30 points in 35 games.

The Rangers selected Lamb with the 104th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. 

Over 152 collegiate games for Minnesota in four total seasons, Lamb tallied 47 goals, 44 assists, and 91 points. 

The 22-year-old forward will report to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League this weekend on an amateur tryout.

Lamb’s entry-level contract won’t officially start until next season.

