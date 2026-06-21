Rangers Sign Dylan Garand To Two-Year Contract Extension

The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with goaltender Dylan Garand on a two-year contract extension.
The first year of the deal is reportedly a two-way contract worth the league minimum salary of $850,000 at the NHL level, while the second year is a 1-way contract for the league minimum of $900,000.
Garand was selected by the Rangers in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, and he’s spent much of the past seasons in the American Hockey League playing for the Hartford Wolf Pack.
The Rangers finally gave the 24-year-old goalie a look toward the latter half of the 2025-26 campaign, as he started in three games, recording a 2-0-1 record, 1.62 goals against average, and a .948 save percentage.
“It was great, such a good experience,” Garand said of his time with the Rangers to close out the season. “Obviously, waited my whole life for an opportunity like this, and yeah, it was everything I dreamed of.”
Now, with Jonathan Quick officially retired, this new contract extension positions Garand well to take over the backup goaltending vacancy left by Quick.
Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury confirmed during his exit interview that Garand will be considered for the backup goaltending position.
“As far as Dylan, I couldn’t be happier for him, coming up and playing as solid as he did,” Drury said. “I was excited about what we saw, and we're certainly looking at him and among other options as to see who could be backup.”