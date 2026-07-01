Rangers Sign Oliver Bjorkstrand To One-Year, $4.5 Million Contract

The New York Rangers have reportedly signed forward Oliver Bjorkstrand to a one-year, $4.5 million contract.
With this signing, the Rangers add an 11-year NHL veteran, widely considered to be a reliable middle-six forward who helps bring depth to the Rangers’ forward unit.
Bjorkstrand most recently played for the Tampa Bay Lightning this past season, recording 12 goals, 20 assists, and 32 points in 80 games while averaging 13:38 minutes.
The 31-year-old forward registered a 50.42 percent expected goals rate last season while ranking in the 64th percentile for speed bursts between 20-22 mph, according to NHL Edge.
He posted a career high of 20 goals, 39 assists, and 59 points in 82 games for the Seattle Kraken during the 2023-24 season.
Bjorkstrand’s new contract with the Blueshirts reportedly does not hold any sort of trade protection, which gives the Rangers flexibility to flip the veteran forward before the trade deadline if they aren’t in playoff contention.