Rangers Stand Behind Dylan Garand, Team Identity After Ugly Loss To Devils

“We played a lot of great hockey, and we're a confident group. Today, we just didn't have it,” J.T. Miller said. “Disconnected all over the place, and giving up, obviously, chances we haven't been giving up. We've learned a lot about ourselves over the last couple weeks and the last month, and I think that we have a high-character group in here. So, all we can do is learn from today, move forward, and be ready for the next game and come out firing.”