Rangers Struggle To Keep Up With Devils In Lopsided Loss

The New York Rangers’ four-game winning streak feels like a distant memory at this point, as they’ve faltered back down to their previous form.
After losing 4-1 to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night, the New York Rangers suffered a 6-3 defeat to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night.
Despite the Rangers only trailing 2-1 after the first period with the help of Vladislav Gavrikov, who scored his 14th goal of the season, the Devils dominated on all fronts, indicative of their 17-2 edge in shots on net after 20 minutes of play.
Aside from a slight push from the Rangers in the third period, New Jersey dictated the pace of play throughout most of the contest.
Devils: 61.54% HDCF% (High-Danger Chances For), 69.35% xGF% (Expected Goal For Percentage)
Rangers: 38.46% HDCF% (High-Danger Chances For), 30.65% xGF% (Expected Goal For Percentage)
The Rangers were on their heels all night, allowing the Devils to control play with their speed, and their third-period push was simply not enough to withstand their opening 40 minutes.
"We weren't good enough,” Mike Sullivan said. “I don't think we were good enough all night long. We pushed in the third, but it's hard to win games when you only play a period.”
The Devils recorded a total of 39 shots, marking the second time in three games the Rangers have given up over 35 shots.
Coming off a shutout performance against the Calgary Flames, Jonathan Quick gave up six goals, the third time in five games he’s given up five or more goals. He holds a 1-4 record over his last five games.
Urho Vaakanainen left the game with an upper-body injury, while Noah Laba exited the game with a lower-body injury. Sullivan confirmed that both players are currently being evaluated.
The Rangers will be back in action on Thursday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
"The 40 minutes, not a lot to like there,” J.T. Miller said “I love that we have a game tomorrow, short memory. Learn from the mistakes but we've got to be ready to go tomorrow.”