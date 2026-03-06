Logo
New York Rangers
Rangers Thrive Against Maple Leafs With Trade Deadline Looming

Stan Fischler
8h
Brad Penner-Imagn ImagesBrad Penner-Imagn Images

Rangers win 6-2

Sam Carrick & Vinny Trocheck were healthy scratches for “roster management.”

Rangers Offensive Hero:

Jaroslav Chmelař, scored the first goal of his NHL career 

Rangers Defensive Hero:

Vlad Gavrikov was solid defensively and scored his 11th goal of the season 

Most Physical:

Vince Iorio was hardest on the Leafs

MSG Broadcast Quotes:

Kenny Albert: “The children of two former Rangers are on the Maple Leafs. Max Domi and William Nylander.”

Dave Maloney: “When you put your stick around a player’s hip, you’re going to get two minutes. The Rangers hope that Pärssinen sits for two minutes.”

Kenny Albert: “If Mika scores four more, he’ll equal his goal total from 3/5/2020 against Washington.”

Next up, the Rangers travel to NJ to face the Devils on Saturday.

