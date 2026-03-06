Rangers Thrive Against Maple Leafs With Trade Deadline Looming

Brad Penner-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/feeb5a9f-ff2a-4fac-860e-6e7d7ea06a88.jpeg]\nBrad Penner-Imagn Images\n\nRangers win 6-2\n\nSam Carrick & Vinny Trocheck were healthy scratches for “roster management.”\n\nRangers Offensive Hero:\n\nJaroslav Chmelař, scored the first goal of his NHL career \n\nRangers Defensive Hero:\n\nVlad Gavrikov was solid defensively and scored his 11th goal of the season \n\nMost Physical:\n\nVince Iorio was hardest on the Leafs\n\nMSG Broadcast Quotes:\n\nKenny Albert: “The children of two former Rangers are on the Maple Leafs. Max\nDomi and William Nylander.”\n\nDave Maloney: “When you put your stick around a player’s hip, you’re going to\nget two minutes. The Rangers hope that Pärssinen sits for two minutes.”\n\nKenny Albert: “If Mika scores four more, he’ll equal his goal total from\n3/5/2020 against Washington.”\n\nNext up, the Rangers travel to NJ to face the Devils on Saturday.