Rangers Top Prospect Is Absolutely Dominating The AHL

The New York Rangers have a lot of hope in top prospect Gabe Perreault. It is understandable, as the 2023 first-round pick has the potential to emerge as a very good player in the NHL as he continues to grow his game.

Perreault is undoubtedly demonstrating his potential this season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Hartford Wolf Pack, as he is playing some fantastic hockey.

In 17 games so far this season with the Wolf Pack, Perreault has recorded 10 goals, seven assists, 17 points, and a plus-10 rating. With numbers like these, there is no question that Perreault is handling himself very well down in the AHL with the Wolf Pack

Yet, what's more notable is that Perreault is only getting better with the Wolf Pack as the season rolls on. In his last four games with Hartford, the young forward has recorded four goals and six points. This included him putting together back-to-back two-goal games against the Cleveland Monsters on Nov. 29 and the Springfield Thunderbirds on Dec. 5.

With all of this, it is hard not to be impressed with the way Perreault is playing this season in the AHL. If he keeps this up, he should get another chance on the Rangers' roster in the near future. In three games so far this season with the Rangers, he has recorded one assist and a plus-2 rating.