Rangers Trade Vincent Trocheck To Mammoth

Danny Wild-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/5c0072b3-e613-4aa2-8ba5-7d13a2bc8a08.jpeg]\n Danny Wild-Imagn Images\n\nThe New York Rangers [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers/] have\ntraded Vincent Trocheck to the Utah Mammoth in exchange for Sean Durzi, Cole\nBeaudoin, and a 2027 third-round pick. \n\nTrocheck was rumored to be on his way out of New York since the middle of the\n2025-26 season, as rumors intensified leading up to the trade deadline. \n\nHowever, the Rangers opted to keep Trocheck for the remainder of the season in\nhopes of garnering a stronger return during the offseason.\n\nThe Rangers add a steady right-handed defenseman with the acquisition of Durzi,\nwho can be an instant contributor for the Rangers. \n\nThe 27-year-old defenseman holds a $6 million cap hit until 2028. \n\nThe addition of Durzi helps further stabilize the team’s blue line and provides\nmore depth behind Adam Fox and Vladaslav Gavrikov. \n\nThis past season with the Mammoth, Durzi recorded five goals, 22 assists, and 27\npoints in 60 games while averaging 19:16 minutes. \n\nThe Rangers also added Beaudoin, a center prospect selected by the Mammoth with\nthe 24th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. \n\nServing as the captain of the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League during\nthe 2025-26 season, Beaudoin recorded 33 goals, 55 assists, and 88 points in 54\ngames. \n\nThe 20-year-old forward is now one of the Rangers’ top center prospects, and\nanother intriguing player added to the pipeline of young players .\n\nBeaudoin fits the team’s ideal acquisition in a prospect who’s ready to make the\njump to the professional hockey level sooner rather than later.