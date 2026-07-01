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Rangers Trade Vincent Trocheck To Mammoth

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Remy Mastey
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The New York Rangers have traded Vincent Trocheck to the Utah Mammoth in exchange for Sean Durzi, Cole Beaudoin, and a 2027 third-round pick. 

Trocheck was rumored to be on his way out of New York since the middle of the 2025-26 season, as rumors intensified leading up to the trade deadline. 

However, the Rangers opted to keep Trocheck for the remainder of the season in hopes of garnering a stronger return during the offseason.

The Rangers add a steady right-handed defenseman with the acquisition of Durzi, who can be an instant contributor for the Rangers. 

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The 27-year-old defenseman holds a $6 million cap hit until 2028. 

The addition of Durzi helps further stabilize the team’s blue line and provides more depth behind Adam Fox and Vladaslav Gavrikov. 

This past season with the Mammoth, Durzi recorded five goals, 22 assists, and 27 points in 60 games while averaging 19:16 minutes. 

The Rangers also added Beaudoin, a center prospect selected by the Mammoth with the 24th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. 

Serving as the captain of the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League during the 2025-26 season, Beaudoin recorded 33 goals, 55 assists, and 88 points in 54 games. 

The 20-year-old forward is now one of the Rangers’ top center prospects, and another intriguing player added to the pipeline of young players .

Beaudoin fits the team’s ideal acquisition in a prospect who’s ready to make the jump to the professional hockey level sooner rather than later. 

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