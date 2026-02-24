Rangers' Tuesday Practice Reveals What's In Store For Lineup

Tuesday’s practice gave us an indication of what the New York Rangers’ lineup could look like for their first game coming out of the Olympic break on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers.
First off, Igor Shesterkin and Adam Fox, who have both missed 13 consecutive games due to their own respective lower-body injuries, have practiced all week and are cleared for full contact.
Fox was paired alongside Vladislav Gavrikov, indicating that he’ll return on Thursday night.
All signs also point toward Shesterkin making his return, as he’s participated in all practice drills without any limitations over the past week.
Mika Zibanejad rejoined the Rangers at practice on Tuesday for the first time since returning from the Olympics in Milan.
Meanwhile, J.T. Miller and Vincent Troceck have yet to return to New York after winning the gold medal on Sunday as part of Team USA, which leaves their availability for Thursday’s game in question.
After making his official return to practice on Tuesday in a non-contact jersey, Adam Edström shed his non-contact jersey 48 hours later, slotting onto a line with Sam Carrick and Brett Berard.
This is the first time Edström has been seen since suffering a lower-body injury on Dec. 1, and he’s on track to play against the Flyers.
Vincent Iorio was paired alongside Braden Schneider on Tuesday, a clear sign that he’ll be in the lineup with Scott Morrow and Urho Vaakanainen being the odd men out.
More clarity regarding the Rangers’ lineup should be revealed on Wednesday if Mike Sullivan is there to address the media.