Rangers Vs. Ducks Headlines: Inconsistent Play, Artemi Panarin Extends Point Streak, Gabe Perreault Praised

The New York Rangers were unable to build off of their 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, as they kicked off the west coast road trip with a 5-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks.
The Rangers put on a strong push to open up the first period, which seemed like a continuation of their impressive performance in the City of Brotherly Love.
Matthew Roberston opened up the scoring, and after a relatively evenly played period, the score was tied 1-1.
Artemi Panarin’s goal toward the beginning of the second frame extended his point streak to 10 games.
Since it was reported that the Rangers don’t plan to give Panarin a contract extension and will look to trade him before the March 6 NHL Trade Deadline, the veteran forward has recorded three goals, two assists, and five points in just two games.
In fact, since Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury sent out what is being called the “Letter 2.0” making clear of the team’s intentions to retool the roster, the Blueshirts have actually played notably better, and specifically more loosely.
“I think there's things that I think we're improving on, as far as the systems go, and being in the right spots and doing the right things, like having the right intentions, but it's just cleaning up the execution is still something we gotta get better at,” Vincent Trocheck said.
In the latter stages of the contest, the Rangers reverted to some of their sloppy tendencies, struggling to move the puck out of their defensive zone, while turnovers also proved to be an issue, which allowed the Ducks to take a 4-2 lead and run away with the victory.
“It’s tough when you turn the puck over the way we turned it over,” Mike Sullivan said. “And when you’re careless with the puck, and you give them those kinds of opportunities, they're going to end up in your net.”
Now that the Rangers have accepted the harsh reality that the playoffs are a long shot, the primary focus must be on making sure the younger players on the roster continue to grow and develop.
Gabe Perreault is starting to find his footing in the NHL and is showing flashes of his offensive potential playing in a top-six role alongside Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller.
His steady strides have not gone unnoticed.
“Gabe had a hell of a game today. I think maybe did a lot of things that people watching don't see,” Miller said. “Obviously, he's a really gifted player with the puck. It's how he's made a name for himself at this point. That being sad, he was in such good spots all over the rink today. You can tell he's learning a lot as he goes.
“He's trying to be a sponge and it's fun to play with. He's just going to get better as he gets going, but I think today, his play without the puck was better. He was good with the puck, but I'm saying his play without the puck really stood out to me.”
The Rangers will be back in action on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Kings.