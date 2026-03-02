Ranking The Rangers And The Blue Jackets By Position

WHO'S BETTER?
GOALTENDING: ELVIS MERZLIKINS VS. IGOR SHESTERKIN:
THE MAVEN SAYS: Merzlikins has been around so long, it's amazing that he still has the top crease spot in Columbus. Elvis' trick is that he's improving with age. Vezina Trophy-winner
Shesterkin may be the highest-paid goalie in the league, but he's going to be missing the playoffs for the second straight season this spring.
No Matter: Igor still gets the nod; BUT, If Elvis can pull; the Jackets into the Wild Card, that'll pull them into a dead heat with Iggy. (That said, my inclination is to lean over to Comrade Igor.)
BEST DEFENSEMAN: ZACH WERENSKI VS. ADAM FOX:
THE MAVEN SAYS: Once upon a time – when Foxy carried a Norris Trophy – it was Fox by six lengths over Zach, but that was long ago. Injuries – almost like clockwork – have happened so often to Fox, the Rangers' power play quarterback, his effectiveness has decreased.. Plus, it was Werenski's pass that set up Jack Hughes' monumental Olympic Gold championship goal.
Werenski annually is a Norris Candidate. Verdict; Zach by a country – or city – mile.
BEST FORWARD:
THE MAVEN SAYS: Before Breadman Panarin was traded to Los Angeles, he would have edged the likes of center Sean Monahan, Kirilll Marchenko or young Adam Fantilli, among other promising shooters. No doubt when it comes to sheer goal numbers, Mika Zibanejad also would have had the lead. Trouble is The Magic Z usually winds up with something like a minus - 25 at the end of the season. Which means that Z got it bad – and that ain't good.
Other Rangers – captain J.T. Miller and Vin Trocheck – are no plus-minus bargains either.
Gotta call this department either draw by default or Columbus all the way. I chose the latter.