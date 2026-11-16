DEFENSE: Adam Fox is playing the best hockey of his middle-aged life. Slava Gavrikov is playing the almost-best D since Hector was a pup. Players like Sean Durzi, Marcus Pettersson, and Braden Schneider are about as average as Korpisalo; which ain't too bad when you think about it – unless you DO have something better on your mind.
OFFENSE: Coach Mikey can be thankful for Alexis Lafrenière, Tye Kartye, Ollie Bjorkstrand and the rest of the infantry while we await the awakening of Pavel Dorofeyev.
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