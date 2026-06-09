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Reaction To Peter Laviolette Getting The Kings Job

Stan Fischler
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The Maven wonders how Rangers fans feel about ex-Blueshirt bench boss Peter Laviolette getting the Kings head coaching gig.

Like many of Lavvy's NHL stints – remember, he broke in with the Islanders – Pete did some good things with the Rangers because he's got savvy, experience and a few other good qualities.

But he couldn't fix the Rangers clubhouse negativity and the fact that – whatever Pete's message – his troops reacted as if they had "heard that song before."

We wish him luck in L.A. but I don't expect any John Tortorella miracles!

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