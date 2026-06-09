Reaction To Peter Laviolette Getting The Kings Job

Danny Wild-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/5cd6cb52-2d9d-445a-9b91-603b35df5e02.jpeg]\nDanny Wild-Imagn Images\n\nThe Maven wonders how Rangers [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers]\nfans feel about ex-Blueshirt bench boss Peter Laviolette getting the Kings head\ncoaching gig.\n\nLike many of Lavvy's NHL stints – remember, he broke in with the Islanders –\nPete did some good things with the Rangers because he's got savvy, experience\nand a few other good qualities.\n\nBut he couldn't fix the Rangers clubhouse negativity and the fact that –\nwhatever Pete's message – his troops reacted as if they had "heard that song\nbefore."\n\nWe wish him luck in L.A. but I don't expect any John Tortorella miracles!