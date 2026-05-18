Reflecting On The Buffalo-Canadiens Game

The Rangers have two new role models to copy in their hopes for retool-rebuild-renaissance: the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens.
Originally picked by The Hockey News Yearbook to finish seventh in the Atlantic Division, the Sabres could make it to the Conference Final with a win in Game Seven tomorrow night.
Their stunning – and it was STUNNING – second half rush was fueled by speed up and down the line, excellent leadership by captain Rasmus Dahlin and Lindy Ruff's sag coaching.
Not much difference with the Habs led by the equally astute Marty St. Louis except for goaltending. The difference last night was between the pipes. Buffalo has it and the Canadiens can't rely on their trio of rubber-stoppers.
By contrast, the Rangers have the goaltending and not much else!