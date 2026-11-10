Remembering The Great Bobby Sheehan

Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/3467edb0-0e8e-415f-a766-b1d47a041f23.jpeg]\nWendell Cruz-Imagn Images\n\nBobby Sheehan, who recently passed away, wasn't a Ranger for very long – only 15\nplayoff games in the Spring of 1979 – but they sure were memorable.\n\nThat was the year when the Blueshirts upset the Islanders enroute to a final\nseries with the Canadiens. New York won the first game of the Cup Final before\nbeing ousted in five games.\n\nThe Lightning-fast Sheehan scored four goals and got three assists over the 15\nplayoff games and was a constant threat.\n\nEarlier, in 1972-73 Sheehan graced the Garden with the WHA New York Raiders. I\nrecall seeing a couple of Raider games and they were a fun watch.\n\nAway from the rink, Bobby was a fun guy as well. A reporter once queried Sheehan\nabout being the prince of partying. Sheehan's comeback was a classic.\n\n"It wasn't that I drank so much, it's just that I put it into such a small\nbody!"