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Remembering The Great Bobby Sheehan

Remembering The Great Bobby Sheehan

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Stan Fischler
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Nov 10, 2026 4:35 PM
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Bobby Sheehan, who recently passed away, wasn't a Ranger for very long – only 15 playoff games in the Spring of 1979 – but they sure were memorable.

That was the year when the Blueshirts upset the Islanders enroute to a final series with the Canadiens. New York won the first game of the Cup Final before being ousted in five games.

The Lightning-fast Sheehan scored four goals and got three assists over the 15 playoff games and was a constant threat.

Earlier, in 1972-73 Sheehan graced the Garden with the WHA New York Raiders. I recall seeing a couple of Raider games and they were a fun watch.

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Away from the rink, Bobby was a fun guy as well. A reporter once queried Sheehan about being the prince of partying. Sheehan's comeback was a classic.

"It wasn't that I drank so much, it's just that I put it into such a small body!"

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