Reviewing The Playoffs Through Blueshirts Glasses

So far, SO GREAT!
That's how The Maven views the first round of the playoffs so far.
Even when there's a sweep – a la Carolina vs Ottawa – the games have been close and vigorously played.
With the Rangers – and their fans – I began wondering how the good burghers of Rangerville feel about each playoff series. The following is my view with added thoughts of pals who take these playoffs seriously.
CANES OVER SENATORS: Ottawa's brilliant coach Travis Green could not survive a totally devastated defense against arguably the NHL's best team. Yet the Sens made Carolina work hard for the win.
PHILLY OVER PITT: Youth over the Sidney Crosby Old Timers was the difference. Also coach Dan Muse's decision to use Stuart Skinner was (as in Edmonton) dumb a la mode. Penguins needed a second Sid.
BRUINS-SABRES: Give the Beantowners credit for at least beating steamrolling Buffalo. Lindy Ruff's Buffs are hellbent to reach the Final Round and it says here that the Bruins won't stop them.