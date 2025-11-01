Ryan Lindgren Reminisces About Old Times With Rangers Before Matchup Against His Former Team

Ryan Lindgren is set to play against the New York Rangers for the first time since being traded last year.

Lindgren was able to establish himself as a defenseman after being traded to the Rangers in 2018 by the Boston Bruins.

From his days developing with the Hartford Wolf Pack to working his way up the Rangers’ depth chart, Lindgren cherished every moment he spent with the organization.

“It did everything. As far as going to Hartford when I first got there, learning the pro life and then getting my chance to get called up,” Lindgren said. “Just kind of running with it. We had a lot of success, too, the last six years. Met a lot of great people, a lot of great players, staff, great fans. It was amazing. I loved every second that I was a Ranger. I cherish that time a lot. It meant everything to me.”

Lindgren’s time with the Rangers didn’t exactly end on the happiest note.

Entering the 2024-25 season, Lindgren was without a contract extension, and the Rangers seemed willing to let the situation play out.

As the Rangers’ season continued to spiral out of control, it became increasingly clear that the Blueshirts did not intend to sign Lindgren to a contract extension.

In March, prior to the trade deadline, the Rangers dealt Lindgren to the Colorado Avalanche. While there was speculation he would be moved, Lindgren was still surprised and overcome with emotions.

“I think it was a lot,” Lindgren said of being traded. “It was definitely emotional and kind of a shock to some degree. Obviously, you see the rumors and stuff. You knew where we were at as far as a team with the Rangers and stuff. I think maybe just the day that I did get traded,

“I think it was still like a week before the deadline, so I don't know if I expected it to happen that day. It was really sad, saying goodbye to everyone. Made it a lot easier that [Jimmy Vesey] got traded there too, just for the whole transition and everything.”

During the offseason, the 27-year-old defenseman signed a four-year, $18 million contract with the Seattle contract.

Kaapo Kakko Expected To Make Season Debut Against Rangers After Recovering From Broken Hand

Kaapo Kakko is gearing up to make his season debut for the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night against the New York <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers">Rangers</a>.

On the eve of facing off against his former team, Lindgren had multiple of his former teammates for dinner at his house, including Adam Fox, Alexis Lafrenière, Will Cuylle, Jonathan Quick, Jonny Brodzinski, and Braden Schneider.

Lindgren acknowledged how strange it would be to share the ice with his former teammates in a different jersey while competing against them.

“Yeah, it'll be weird for sure, for a little bit. But yeah, I got to see a lot of the guys last night and get dinner with them,” Lindgren said. “It'll be weird, for sure, playing the Rangers for the first time, but I'm excited. Should be a really good game.”