Sam Carrick Feels ‘Relieved’ About Trade To Sabres

Upon his arrival in Western New York, Sam Carrick has already made an immediate impact for the Buffalo Sabres.
Less than 24 hours before the NHL Trade Deadline, the New York Rangers traded Sam Carrick to the Sabres in exchange for a third and sixth-round pick.
Carrick goes from the last-place team in the Eastern Conference standings to the top team in the Atlantic Division.
The 34-year-old forward is looking forward to joining this ascending group of young players.
“This team (Sabres) has made a lot of noise around the league, the year that they’ve had,” Carrick said. “I’m not looking to mess anything up in that sense. Just trying to come in, contribute what I can. Part of that is faceoffs, being physical, and hard to play against.”
Going into the 2025-26 campaign, a trade involving Carrick wasn’t necessarily on the radar, given that he still had two years remaining on his three-year, $3 million contract.
During his first season with the Rangers, Carrick carved out a bottom-six role due to his two-way abilities and physical style of play.
Stepping into the main enforcer role with the Rangers, especially throughout this season while Matt Rempe was dealing with a nagging thumb injury, he earned the respect of his teammates, coaches, and even the fan base.
When Rangers president and general manager released a letter on Jan. 16 outlining the Rangers’ plans to “retool” the roster, the direction of the franchise changed, hence also Carrick's future.
Drury’s letter sent a resounding message that the team is looking to get younger, which in turn would mean that veteran players would also be shopped.
In the Rangers’ last game leading up to the trade deadline against the Maple Leafs, Carrick was held out of the lineup due to roster management.
While Carrick knew a trade was coming, he had no idea where he would ultimately end up.
He expressed his relief and excitement at having been traded to an East Coast team.
“It’s always a shock even if you kind of know something’s coming,” Carrick said. “I had no idea what teams were calling. It could have been anywhere. I was just relieved that it’s close to where I lived back home in the summers. Family and lots of people can come and visit. Just relieved to have heard Buffalo.”
In his second game with the Sabres in an 8-7 thrilling win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, Carrick logged in his first fight and first goal.