Same Aim But Two Different Teams

Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/455760b1-d108-4cce-8897-384fec7f2464.jpeg]\nWendell Cruz-Imagn Images\n\nThe Ottawa Senators are the kind of hockey club that the Rangers\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers] would like to be – but are not.\n\nCoached by ex-Islander center Travis Green, the Sens are fast, smart and looking\nvery much like a playoff team. And this despite innumerable injuries\n\nInterestingly, both teams were picked to finish fourth in their respective\nEastern Conference divisions. \n\nLast night at The Garden the not-very-happy crowd got a hard look at the\ndifference.\n\n1. DISPARITY: Ottawa won the game, 2-1; should have been 10-1.\n\n2. OFFENSE: The home team – I kid you not – had a grand total of NINE SHOTS ON\nGOAL.\n\n3. CHANCE FOR REDEMPTION GOES UNREDEEMED: This night marked Mika Zibanejad's\n1,000th NHL game. Every Rangers knew it, and look what they did for Z! They gave\nMika a stinko of a performance.\n\nFINAL WORDS OF FUTILITY: "It was a shame that we played this way on this (Z's)\nnight," said captain J.T. Miller.\n\nHe got one word right – S.H.A.M.E. – as in Shame on the Rangers!