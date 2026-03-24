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Same Aim But Two Different Teams

Stan Fischler
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The Ottawa Senators are the kind of hockey club that the Rangers would like to be – but are not.

Coached by ex-Islander center Travis Green, the Sens are fast, smart and looking very much like a playoff team. And this despite innumerable injuries

Interestingly, both teams were picked to finish fourth in their respective Eastern Conference divisions. 

Last night at The Garden the not-very-happy crowd got a hard look at the difference.

1. DISPARITY: Ottawa won the game, 2-1; should have been 10-1.

2. OFFENSE: The home team – I kid you not – had a grand total of NINE SHOTS ON GOAL.

3. CHANCE FOR REDEMPTION GOES UNREDEEMED: This night marked Mika Zibanejad's 1,000th NHL game. Every Rangers knew it, and look what they did for Z! They gave Mika a stinko of a performance.

FINAL WORDS OF FUTILITY: "It was a shame that we played this way on this (Z's) night," said captain J.T. Miller.

He got one word right – S.H.A.M.E. – as in Shame on the Rangers!

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