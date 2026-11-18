New York Rangers
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Nov 18, 2026 5:22 PMPublished Nov 18, 2026 5:22 PM
Brad Penner-Imagn Images
With Sean Durzi gearing up for a return to the New York Rangers, Scott Morrow’s spot in the lineup could be in jeopardy.
Since Durzi was placed on injured reserve, Morrow has stepped into the lineup, putting together a really solid showing in an eight-game sample size.
Over his eight games, the 24-year-old defenseman has recorded one goal, one assist, and two points while averaging 13:24 minutes.
In his 29 games with the Rangers last season, Morrow showed some positive flashes, but the defensive inconsistencies, on top of his hesitation to move the puck and drive offense, were prevalent.
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“I think last year I played way too tentative (offensively),” Morrow said. “Over the summer it was definitely something; when I look back at my season, I wish I was a little bit more aggressive.”
Morrow has come out this season looking steadier defensively and more assertive from a puck-moving standpoint.
“His game has really grown,” Mike Sullivan said. “He’s quicker, he’s quicker on pucks, I think he’s more confident with the puck. He’s making decisions with more conviction.”
Durzi shed his non-contact jersey during Monday’s optional skate, and the Rangers sent Marc Del Gaizo down to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, meaning that Durzi should be ready to be activated off injured reserve and play in the team’s upcoming Sunday afternoon game against the Carolina Hurricanes.
When Durzi is ready to return to the lineup, Morrow will be the most likely culprit to be scratched despite his impressive play as of late.
In order to keep him in the lineup, a right-handed defenseman like Braden Schneider would have to be scratched, which likely is not in the cards, or a right-handed defenseman would have to move to the left side, and Morrow would then play in place of Matthew Robertson, who has filled in for the injured Alberts Šmits.
Morrow has certainly proven his worth after being scratched out of the lineup over the first 14 games of the season, but it will still be an uphill battle for him to earn minutes once all the Rangers’ blueliners are healthy.
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