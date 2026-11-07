Scott Morrow Seizing His Opportunity After Long Stretch As Rangers Healthy Scratch

“Scotty has played well,” Sullivan said. “I think his pace is better. I think he's quicker. He's closing on people. I think his stick detail, just disrupting plays, getting his stick on the puck, things of that nature. I think that continues to evolve and improve and get better. I think he's making pretty good reads defensively. I know Scotty is making a real concerted effort on the defensive side of the puck to try to continue to evolve and improve.”