Sean Avery Turns Comedian; Or Didn't You Know?

When The Maven covered the Rangers during the "Sean Avery Era," among other = aspects of his persona – apart from his playing ability – was his sense of humor.
No doubt Devils' Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur would disagree but those of us who got close enough to Avery would disagree.
No longer a player, Avery nevertheless has remained close to the ice game in many ways; much of them funny. Recently my son Simon – a big Avery fan – came across a hilarious segment where Sean played the part of a hockey critic.
Among the targets of Avery's critique were none other than former players P.K. Subban and Mark Messier.
Sean played a video of Subban and Messier in action and ad libbed his way throughout. Among other things Sean took note of Subban's jacket which had a crocodile look about it.
It was fair game for Sean and hilariously funny.
When Avery got to Messier, Sean admired how absolutely right everything fit on "Moose." The critique had a cool, very professional air about it because few could out-dress Avery when it came to wearing classy clothes.
Sean also is making a neat living out of the acting business while continuing to eye the playoffs and anything else hockey.
Simply put, the guy has THE KNACK.