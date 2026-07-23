Sean Durzi And Marcus Pettersson Excited About Potential Defensive Pairing

The acquisitions of defensemen Sean Durzi and Marcus Pettersson were both calculated moves by the New York Rangers.
Shortly after trading for Durzi from the Utah Mammoth and Pettersson from the Vancouver Canucks, Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury revealed that he made these trades with the hopes of finding two defensemen with chemistry.
“You definitely take a look at what potential pairs could be, and as you all know, it's up to the coaches when the game starts, and the season starts, but you're looking for good fits," Drury said.
“We thought Gavy would be a good fit for Foxy during last year's free-agent period. In these two trades, (we) certainly wanted to find guys that matched up and could complement each other in different situations, and I think if they are together, you know, Marcus and Sean could be a good pair together.”
When officially speaking to the media on Thursday, Durzi and Pettersson hinted at the possibility of becoming a defensive pairing.
Durzi, who was sent to the Rangers as part of the Vincent Trocheck trade, confirmed that he has had a conversation with Pettersson this summer while also voicing his admiration for Pettersson’s game.
“If I'm lucky enough to play with Marcus, then I think it's an exciting pair,” Durzi said. “Marcus is a special guy. It's funny he was at a wedding with my agent, and we spoke on the phone a little bit. Just the excitement of coming to New York and playing together and playing for such a great organization.”
Similar to this past season, Adam Fox and Vladislav Gavrikov will likely make up the Rangers’ first pairing, but the additions of Durzi and Pettersson give the team a steadier second pairing to complement Fox and Gavrikov.
Pettersson, who was traded to the Rangers in exchange for a conditional 2030 first-round pick, feels that he and Durzi are a strong match from a hockey sense.
“I know Sean's game. I know he's a great skater. He can move the puck, offensive guy, but he's got an edge to him as well,” Pettersson said. “If I do get the opportunity to play with Sean, I think we'd make a great pair. We can complement each other very well. I like that edge he's playing with. So, super excited to join with him.”
During the 2025-26 season, the Blueshirts had a rotating cast of blueliners filling into the second pairing, including Braden Schneider, Will Borgen, Matthew Robertson, and Carson Soucy.
The Rangers brought back Schneider on a one-year, $5.5 million contract extension, as he’ll likely serve a role in the team’s third pairing.
The Blueshirts also selected defenseman Alberts Šmits with the fifth overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, and the additions of Pettersson and Durzi give the team flexibility not to rush Šmits' development.
All signs are pointing toward a Durzi-Pettersson defensive duo at least to open up training camp, with the potential of the two blueliners playing alongside each other for the entirety of the 2026-27 campaign.