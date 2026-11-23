New York Rangers
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Nov 23, 2026 6:11 PMPublished Nov 23, 2026 6:11 PM
Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Sean Durzi made his return to the New York Rangers lineup on Sunday afternoon against the Carolina Hurricanes after a seven-game absence.
Up until the Rangers’ Oct. 26 game against the Los Angeles Kings, Durzi was playing through an injury, as he took multiple "maintenance days” off from practice before landing on injured reserve on Nov. 5.
It’s unclear when or how Durzi sustained this injury, and it was phrased by the team as an “undisclosed injury.”
Between two five-day breaks for the Rangers and a total of seven games, Durzi took his time to recover, starting off by skating on his own before returning to practice in a non-contact jersey and becoming a full participant leading into the team’s Sunday afternoon contest.
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“It's one of those where you just never want to miss games,” Durzi said of his injury. “I can't tell you a hockey player who wants to be out. So I think I felt like we were playing pretty good too, and the team was having a lot of fun. Get a little bit banged up and try to fight through it. You try to play through it. That wasn't the case. Obviously, had to take care of it. And again, just credit to the staff. I thought they did a great job. I'm happy.”
The 28-year-old defenseman played a team-high 21:36 minutes in his return to the lineup, playing alongside Marcus Pettersson while also filling back into his usual penalty-killing role.
Mike Sullivan took no time ramping Durzi up to speed in his first game back, and he was encouraged by Durzi’s progression from his injury over the Rangers’ past week of practice.
“I thought Durz (Durzi) was pretty good,” Sullivan said. “It's not an easy game to come back after the amount of time that he missed. Out of all the games to come back, he's coming back against Carolina. So I think under the circumstances, I thought he did a pretty good job. I think his mobility is much more evident. We could see it in the last few practices leading up to this game. We would anticipate him only getting better with each game that he gets under his belt.”
Durzi’s return also pushed Sullivan to move Braden Schneider from the right to the left side in order to keep Scott Morrow in the lineup.
Morrow, who was scratched for the first 14 games of the season, filled in for the injured Durzi and was able to make a strong impression.
Schneider switched to play on his off side for a stretch of the 2025-26 campaign, and his skating ability helped convince Sullivan to make this positional maneuver.
“As far as Schneids on the left side, I thought he did fine,” Sullivan said. “I thought him and Scotty Morrow were a decent pair. Schneids is a good skater. That was one of the reasons why we felt he might be the best candidate to move to that off side, and Schneids is such a great teammate. He'll embrace anything we ask of him. I thought he did an admirable job.”
Rookie defenseman Alberts Šmits is still on injured reserve due to an upper-body injury, which is expected to sideline him for the next 2-3 months.
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