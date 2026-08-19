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Sean Durzi Has Potential to Fill a Key Void on the Rangers’ Power Play

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Remy Mastey
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Throughout the 2025-26 season, the New York Rangers struggled to find another defenseman to anchor the second power-play unit. 

Mike Sullivan had a rotating cast of defensemen who attempted to fill the role, featuring Vladislav Gavrikov, Braden Schneider, and Scott Morrow. 

However, none of them truly had any power-play experience at the NHL level. 

When Adam Fox missed multiple games, Sullivan struggled to find a replacement for him on the top power-play unit, even attempting to use five forwards in the midst of Fox’s absence. 

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The addition of Sean Durzi from the Utah Mammoth gives the Rangers another blueliner who can operate in a power-play role. 

In five NHL seasons, the 27-year-old defenseman has recorded seven goals, 46 assists, and 53 points on the power play. 

During the 2023-24 campaign, Durzi served as the Arizona Coyotes’ lone defenseman on the top power-play unit, as he has experience playing in an extensive special-teams role.

Sullivan and Chris Drury alluded to the Rangers’ need for a puck-moving defenseman in their respective exit interviews, and that’s exactly what Durzi brings to the table, which is an important trait for any defenseman who plays on the power play. 

If Fox were to miss any time this upcoming season, Durzi is well-equipped to fill Fox’s role on the first power-play unit and he’s a shoo-in to quarterback the second unit when Fox is healthy.

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