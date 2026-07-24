Sean Durzi Looking Forward To New Chapter With Rangers After Surprising Trade

When Sean Durzi was traded from the Utah Mammoth to the New York Rangers on July 1 in a trade that centered around Vincent Trocheck, it came as a surprise to the veteran defenseman.
"It was a surprise,” Durzi said about being traded to the Rangers. “But again, it's a business at the end of the day. That's kind of how this works. I'm a passionate player. I put my heart and soul into every single game, every single moment that I'm a part of, and maybe sometimes that makes you forget that it is a business.”
This process isn’t new to Durzi though.
Durzi was traded from the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Los Angeles Kings in 2019 before even playing a single NHL game, and was later traded from the Kings to the Arizona Coyotes in 2023.
There are lessons Durzi learned, specifically from the last time he was traded, that have made his transition to New York easier thus far from a mental standpoint.
“You realize it's a business, and you got to be able to move on quick,” Durzi emphasized. “I think going through that trade obviously helped me. You remember that it's a business, and you go about your day-to-day.
“You're a professional. You love the game, but at the end of the day, this is our job. Our job is to perform, and whoever believes in us and puts us on the ice, you do it to the best of your ability every day. So it's my profession. I'm going to show up and do my job to the best of my ability, but bringing that heart and soul and that passion just adds a component to everything.”
The 27-year-old defenseman jumps into a situation with the Rangers in which he’ll likely be tasked with serving a top-four defensive role.
Chris Drury and Mike Sullivan openly admitted the need to add a puck-moving defenseman during the offseason, and that’s what Durzi brings to the table.
“I felt the best I ever felt in a hockey game last season,” Durzi said. “My game's in a good spot. I'm excited to bring that kind of puck-moving ability to this team…
“You see the forward group that we have is pretty special. Now, for them to use that ability, I think we’ve got to be able to move pucks — move pucks flat, and on the tape. Timing is so important, and then let them do their thing from there. That's kind of what my game is.”
While not specifically confirmed, Durzi will likely be paired with Marcus Pettersson, who was also acquired by the Blueshirts this offseason.
Durzi has already begun building a relationship with Pettersson and hinted at the possibility of them playing alongside each other.
“If I'm lucky enough to play with Marcus, then I think it's an exciting pair,” Durzi said. “Marcus is a special guy. It's funny he was at a wedding with my agent, and we spoke on the phone a little bit. Just the excitement of coming to New York and playing together and playing for such a great organization.”
Durzi still has two years remaining on his contract at a cap hit of $6 million per season.
This past season, Durzi recorded five goals, 22 assists, and 27 points in 60 games for the Mammoth while averaging 19:16 minutes.