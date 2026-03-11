Logo
New York Rangers
Separating Blueshirt Fact From Fiction cover image

Separating Blueshirt Fact From Fiction

Stan Fischler
5h
featured
Dennis Schneidler-Imagn ImagesDennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

Watching the Rangers dismantle The Flyers in Philadelphia and then extinguish the Flames last night at The World's Most Famous Arena gives a Blueshirt fan pause – and questions?

1. Did Chris Drury's failure to unload popular Vin Trocheck at the Trade Deadline awaken the season-long slumbering Blueshirts to action?

2. Has "Hat Trick" – formerly Alexis Lafrenière suddenly blossoming into a First Draft phenom from being a First Draft Flub? 

3. Is Noah Laba the "New Jewel From Northville, Michigan?"

ANSWERS: 

1. If Trocheck's not being traded is anyone's idea of a "Wakeup Call," the Seattle-Honolulu bridge should be finished yesterday.

2. Formerly Lafrenière has turned impressive. The Maven will be even more impressed when Monsieur Hat Trick becomes a Three-Red Lamplighter against a serious hockey team.

Maven Round Table ace Mark Linde believes that being thrust into a more important role has energised Lafrenière. (I'll buy that until next season starts.)

3. YES!

