Separating Blueshirt Fact From Fiction

Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/0b126185-7f79-4f56-b002-521470c27888.jpeg]\nDennis Schneidler-Imagn Images\n\nWatching the Rangers [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers/] dismantle\nThe Flyers in Philadelphia and then extinguish the Flames last night at The\nWorld's Most Famous Arena gives a Blueshirt fan pause – and questions?\n\n1. Did Chris Drury's failure to unload popular Vin Trocheck at the Trade\nDeadline awaken the season-long slumbering Blueshirts to action?\n\n2. Has "Hat Trick" – formerly Alexis Lafrenière suddenly blossoming into a First\nDraft phenom from being a First Draft Flub? \n\n3. Is Noah Laba the "New Jewel From Northville, Michigan?"\n\nANSWERS: \n\n1. If Trocheck's not being traded is anyone's idea of a "Wakeup Call," the\nSeattle-Honolulu bridge should be finished yesterday.\n\n2. Formerly Lafrenière has turned impressive. The Maven will be even more\nimpressed when Monsieur Hat Trick becomes a Three-Red Lamplighter against a\nserious hockey team.\n\nMaven Round Table ace Mark Linde believes that being thrust into a more\nimportant role has energised Lafrenière. (I'll buy that until next season\nstarts.)\n\n3. YES!