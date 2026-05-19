Shooting Down A "Best Rangers Goalie" Story

3. GIACOMIN: I covered him from his first day as a Ranger goalie. Eddie was a fighting goalie with enormous spirit and the fans adored him as they should. However, when it came to playing goal Eddie was just a tad above average and I'd bet that he would admit that. As for his selection to the Hall of Fame, Giacomin put it well. "The fans were the ones who got me in!" Note: Eddie never got even close to a Stanley Cup.(Also benefitted from an excellent sidekick Gilles Villemure who, at times, was better than Eddie.)