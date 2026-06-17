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Should Rangers Bring Back John Tortorella?

Stan Fischler
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Does anyone remember when John Tortorella and Mike Sullivan teamed in Manhattan as head coach-assistant coach? The Maven remembers them as a solid bench duet with the Rangers?

Well – longshot though it may be it could happen again – that is if MSG owner Jim Dolan can tear himself away from his Knicks kicks and makes a bold, positive Rangers move.

Dolan's gotta move fast on this potential Torts' bonanza because the awful Oilers are desperate for a decent leader.

If Oilers GM Stan Bowman has any brains left, he'd make an offer to Torts. Then again, if you were in John's sneakers, would you prefer coaching in a Near The North Pole Village called Edmonton or the BIG APPLE? 

Better hurry, Jimmy D, and grab Torts while the grabbing still is good!

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